Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $358,000 Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 326.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 1,841,259 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Barclays during the first quarter worth $13,274,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth $9,335,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 611.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 1,442,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Barclays Trading Up 0.4 %

BCS stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $9.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Barclays had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

Further Reading

