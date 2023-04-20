Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $388,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BJ opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,675 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.