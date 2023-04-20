Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $388,000 Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

