Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $412,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,791 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,611 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.71) to GBX 5,380 ($66.58) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.77) to GBX 6,200 ($76.72) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $69.21 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

