Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after acquiring an additional 510,799 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after buying an additional 412,271 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 858.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,528,000 after buying an additional 357,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $25,325,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.