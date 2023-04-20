Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $148.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.