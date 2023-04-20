Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 469.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 51,190 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.2 %

Perrigo stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.273 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -113.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Further Reading

