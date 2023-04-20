Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Denny’s by 34.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Denny’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 50.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 191.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Insider Activity

Denny’s Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $85,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $631.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denny’s

(Get Rating)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.