Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

