Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $480.69 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $480.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $432.12 and its 200-day moving average is $397.51.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.08.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

