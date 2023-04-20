Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes $286,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,933 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:EME opened at $155.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.69. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $169.88. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.09.
EMCOR Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.
EMCOR Group Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
