Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,895 shares of company stock worth $2,101,880. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.