Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Raised to $76.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.23 and a beta of -0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,338,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $9,421,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 891,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,373,000 after purchasing an additional 437,505 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 418,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

