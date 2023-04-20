Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.25 and last traded at $113.19. 495,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,180,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LEN. Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,964,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,295,000 after buying an additional 91,639 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,350 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lennar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,802,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,644,000 after purchasing an additional 268,156 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 10.5% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 897,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.