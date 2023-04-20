LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Short Interest Update

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LianBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIAN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,096. LianBio has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $221.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

Get LianBio alerts:

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LianBio will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LianBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in LianBio by 1.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 57,558,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,116,000 after acquiring an additional 998,240 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of LianBio by 32.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,822,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 695,979 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LianBio by 18.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 837,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 128,867 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the first quarter worth about $1,980,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LianBio by 19.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 339,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 54,392 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.