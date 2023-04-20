Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Down 7.0% in March

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.41.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYA stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $18.71. 1,070,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $25.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740 over the last ninety days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Read More

