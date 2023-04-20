LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Short Interest Update

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD Stock Performance

LFMD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 143,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,268. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.31. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About LifeMD

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.