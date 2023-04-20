Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LNW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.89.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $61.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Light & Wonder has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.13 million. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 146.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

