LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Up 19.2% in March

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LPTH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.37. 8,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,337. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LPTH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

