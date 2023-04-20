Lincluden Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Colliers International Group worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Colliers International Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 160,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,693,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,182,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.52 and a 200 day moving average of $100.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 99.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $133.02.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

