Lincluden Management Ltd. Buys 35,713 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,713 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Terreno Realty worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after buying an additional 341,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,265,000 after buying an additional 37,223 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,030,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,080,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,993,000 after buying an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $80.46.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $76.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

