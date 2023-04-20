Lincluden Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 724,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,505 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TCN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 282,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,021. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. Tricon Residential Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 125.41% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.52.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

