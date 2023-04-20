Lincluden Management Ltd. Invests $18.04 Million in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,035,000. Absolute Software accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 141,324 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Absolute Software by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 136,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,506,989 shares in the company, valued at $41,192,277.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 37,562 shares of company stock valued at $281,541 over the last three months.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Absolute Software Stock Down 2.1 %

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Absolute Software stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.09. 41,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $426.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.64. Absolute Software Co. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $12.59.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Absolute Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.