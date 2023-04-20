Lincluden Management Ltd. Takes $7.95 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 182,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 0.9% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,111,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Argus decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

