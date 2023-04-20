Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Gap Up to $1.97

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $2.08. Lion Electric shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 1,177,642 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The company has a market cap of $497.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 77,143,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,519 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 255,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Lion Electric by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

