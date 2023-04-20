Lisk Self Reported Market Cap Tops $145.76 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $145.76 million and $4.42 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000231 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004501 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001076 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,855,987 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

