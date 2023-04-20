Lisk Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.68 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00003672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $147.90 million and $3.68 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009538 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000229 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004512 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001066 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,782,608 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

