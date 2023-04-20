Litecoin Cash Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $26.38 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 781,261,169 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 781,243,012.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00384831 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $205.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.