Litecoin Cash Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $213.11 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $213.11 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 781,230,012 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 781,170,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00398833 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $66.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.