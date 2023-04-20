LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in LiveVox were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LiveVox from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

LVOX opened at $2.91 on Thursday. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. LiveVox had a negative net margin of 27.55% and a negative return on equity of 36.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveVox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

