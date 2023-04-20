loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Up 3%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 52,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 483,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

loanDepot Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

In related news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,819 shares in the company, valued at $635,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 231,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,400.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 972,309 shares of company stock worth $2,026,095. Company insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,693,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 64,086 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 117,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 61,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

