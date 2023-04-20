loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Up 3%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 52,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 483,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.
loanDepot Stock Down 4.5 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.
Insider Activity at loanDepot
Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,693,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 64,086 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 117,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 61,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on loanDepot (LDI)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.