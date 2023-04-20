Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,282 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,653,000 after acquiring an additional 977,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,497,000 after acquiring an additional 851,309 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,039 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,443,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,898,000 after buying an additional 1,397,824 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.