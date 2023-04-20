Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,830 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kooman & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,945,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 189,542 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,754,000. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $550,000.

BATS:JMST opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

