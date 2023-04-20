Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 981 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,342,288,000 after acquiring an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 852,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $229.61 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $280.72. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.60.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

