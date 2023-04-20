Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,287 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 757,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,070,000 after acquiring an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $932,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

