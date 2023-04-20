Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $276.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.07. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $281.10. The company has a market cap of $683.70 billion, a PE ratio of 160.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

