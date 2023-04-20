Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,994 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in Starbucks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $106.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.91. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.