Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,202,000 after buying an additional 30,317 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 288,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after purchasing an additional 47,720 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,238.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 250,174 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 466.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 184,807 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $178.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $201.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.92.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

