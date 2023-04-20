Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. Barclays dropped their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Logitech International Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of LOGI traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 720,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $72.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 8.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Logitech International by 408.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

