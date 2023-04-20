Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.87

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.87 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

Loomis AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $628.15 million during the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 12.93%.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB engages in the provision of cash handling solutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, USA, and Other. The Europe and USA segments offers cash handling services. The Other segment deals with the risk management function and other functions managed at group level. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

