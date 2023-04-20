Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW) Short Interest Down 12.4% in March

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the March 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lottery.com Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of Lottery.com stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 8,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,764. Lottery.com has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Further Reading

