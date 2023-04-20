Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.78. The firm has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

