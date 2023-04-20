Luken Investment Analytics LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,727,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,993,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,185,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IVV traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $414.04. 819,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,711. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $451.97. The stock has a market cap of $311.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.