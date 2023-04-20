Luken Investment Analytics LLC Buys Shares of 1,600 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814,781. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

