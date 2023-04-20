Luken Investment Analytics LLC Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 57,095 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 51,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.20. 367,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,162. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.