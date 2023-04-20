Luken Investment Analytics LLC Makes New Investment in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for 0.4% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFBS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SFBS stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 25,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $93.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 20.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, Director James J. Filler bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Stories

