Luken Investment Analytics LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FV traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.72. 95,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,877. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

