Luken Investment Analytics LLC Takes $130,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWF traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $244.15. 232,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,191. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $269.48. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

