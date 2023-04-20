Luken Investment Analytics LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 105,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 37,431 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 161,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $48.14. 24,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,394. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.46.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

