Luken Investment Analytics LLC Takes $83,000 Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IAT stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 227,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $58.54.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

